This Pack Is Perfect for Your Summer Getaway
A solid backpack is one of the most important accessories for summer, and the Hugger 30L from Db makes a strong case as the perfect pick. With the utility of a duffel combined with the features of a smart backpack, it's no wonder the Hugger 30L is one of the brand's best sellers. The main compartment fully opens allowing you easy access to your gear while a separate top compartment keeps your phone, wallet and keys safe. The dedicated laptop pocket and patented rib cage technology will ensure your gear remains in one piece, even as it bounces around the trunk of your car. It's Available in eight colorways, so there is a Hugger 30L that's guaranteed to fit your style. If that's enough to convince you, Db is offering up to 50 percent off its bags now — simply click through below to check them out.www.gearpatrol.com