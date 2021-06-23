Cancel
This Pack Is Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

By Gear Patrol
Gear Patrol
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA solid backpack is one of the most important accessories for summer, and the Hugger 30L from Db makes a strong case as the perfect pick. With the utility of a duffel combined with the features of a smart backpack, it's no wonder the Hugger 30L is one of the brand's best sellers. The main compartment fully opens allowing you easy access to your gear while a separate top compartment keeps your phone, wallet and keys safe. The dedicated laptop pocket and patented rib cage technology will ensure your gear remains in one piece, even as it bounces around the trunk of your car. It's Available in eight colorways, so there is a Hugger 30L that's guaranteed to fit your style. If that's enough to convince you, Db is offering up to 50 percent off its bags now — simply click through below to check them out.

This is Kind of Obsessed, a column about all the stuff our team is really, really into right now. Before Internet virality, there were simply word-of-mouth fads. There were Pogs, yo-yos and Pokémon cards; now there's The Old Guard, whipped coffee and TikTok dance moves. None of it is built to last, but sometimes a fad or a viral sensation shows some durability and becomes a trend. That seems to be happening with Crocs, the spongy, holey, shoes-slash-sandals that are somehow popular with the cool kids again two decades after their inception.