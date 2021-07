WWE's biggest backstage rumor right now is that John Cena will be returning to WWE television soon to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Cena has confirmed he will be back in the ring, but refused to say when during a few recent interviews while promoting F9. The subject of Cena coming back was brought up during an interview between Triple H and The New York Post this week while "The Game" was hyping up WWE's return to Madison Square Garden.