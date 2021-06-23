'America's Got Talent' Recap: Sofia Vergara Gives Her Golden Buzzer for This Amazing Singer
Meanwhile, comic Josh Blue, who has cerebral palsy, offers funny performance and the judges love his jokes as Simon gushes over him by calling him 'brilliant.'. AceShowbiz - More acts performed in a new episode of "America's Got Talent" that aired on Tuesday, June 22. Each of them took the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara to convince them that they're worth to send to the next round.www.aceshowbiz.com