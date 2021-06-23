Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Sofia Vergara Gives Her Golden Buzzer for This Amazing Singer

AceShowbiz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile, comic Josh Blue, who has cerebral palsy, offers funny performance and the judges love his jokes as Simon gushes over him by calling him 'brilliant.'. AceShowbiz - More acts performed in a new episode of "America's Got Talent" that aired on Tuesday, June 22. Each of them took the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara to convince them that they're worth to send to the next round.

www.aceshowbiz.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Simpson
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Shin Lim
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Got Talent#Reality Show#Jw#The Other Direction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Portlanders Are Killing It on America's Got Talent

Confession: watching random America’s Got Talent videos posted by people I barely know on Facebook and then snotting into a tissue even though I know I’m being emotionally manipulated by that corporate machine and the snarky English fellow is one of my extremely secret personal catharses. (The other one is Damn You Auto Correct. Please keep this between us.)
TV Showscartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent: Ryan Stock & Amberlynn return after accident

Who are Ryan Stock & Amberlynn? If you’ve watched America’s Got Talent over the years, you are very familiar with the dangerous duo. These two have been a part of the show in the past, and were actually a part of one of the most notable live performances gone awry ever. Remember when a flaming arrow hit Ryan right in the threat? He’s clearly a professional, but it was a reminder of just how risky some of these performances can be.
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Turns 15: Rewatch These Amazing Auditions (VIDEO)

It’s been 15 years of artistry, showmanship, and—yes—controversy since America’s Got Talent debuted on June 21, 2006. In the years since, AGT has become a reliable ratings earner for NBC and has given a platform to incredible performers from America and abroad, some of whom have gone on to further fame—or, at least, Vegas residencies!
Hollister, NCwarrenrecord.com

Brooke Simpson wows judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Local residents who have been longing to watch Brooke Simpson’s audition on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” got their wish Tuesday night as the Hollister native wowed judges with her rendition of “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Her husband, Ray, provided accompaniment. In her interview which aired before her audition,...
Cancersurvivornet.com

‘She Watched You Show the World It’s Okay’: Girl Scout Cookie-Selling-Phenom Lilly Bumpus Looks Up to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Jane Marczewski

Lilly Bumpus, the young cancer survivor who broke the Girl Scout Cookie sales record, has now found her next biggest inspiration: Jane Marczewski, the cancer warrior who earned the golden buzzer for her singing on America’s Got Talent. Marczewski was originally scared to share her cancer journey with the world...
TV Showstalentrecap.com

10 ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestants Who Were Already Famous

Some of the biggest America’s Got Talent stars were actually already famous before they came to compete on the show. Talent shows allow contestants to audition for multiple opportunities even after they have found global success. 1. Daneliya Tuleshova. Before she was competing on America’s Got Talent in 2020, Daneliya...
Petsrealitytitbit.com

America's Got Talent: Who is the singing dog? Meet Casper on Instagram!

The judges experience all kinds of skills on the America’s Got Talent stage – and now a singing dog has given the purrfect performance. Whether it’s a man performing a comedy act or a dance crew whipping out their best moves, there’s no end to the unexpected talent show. It’s...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘America’s Got Talent’ features another Portland singer, and Pink Martini veteran, on Tuesday’s show

The hit summertime show, “America’s Got Talent,” casts a wide net when it comes to showcasing entertainers, with a variety-show format that includes everything from dancers to dog acts. This season, however, has also been bringing Portland-based performers to the national stage. Last week, Storm Large, a veteran entertainer and guest singer with the Portland-based band Pink Martini, wowed the judges.
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Act Suspends From Her Hair in Terrifying Audition

Aerial artist Danila Bim has been performing her mesmerizing routines all over the world for over two decades. She decided that America’s Got Talent is the perfect place for her to shock everyone with her hair suspension act. The performer from São Paulo, Brazil is seriously bringing the danger factor to her Season 16 audition.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Who is Lea Kyle? America’s Got Talent Quick-Change Golden Buzzer Winner, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Instagram, explored!

Today, we are talking about the most prominent and entertaining show named “America Got Talent” that recently premiered on NBC. As we all know that it is a talent show where the contestants come to showcase their unique and amazing talent to the world. The show is running for 15 years and still going on really well. On June 01, 2021, the show premiered its 16th season on the NBC channel. Many talented and skilled contestants are coming on the show to impress and entertain the judges and the audience. The audition round is going on right now in the show, the contestants are presenting fabulous performances on the stage.
TV ShowsImperial Valley Press Online

'America's Got Talent' tops TV's Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Competition at athletic venues dominated the agenda for television viewers last week, but none was as popular as a competition on stage. “America's Got Talent,” which is well-established as TV's favorite live show of the summer, reached seven million viewers last week with auditions for its 16th season on NBC, the Nielsen company said.