Active Atlanta investment firm buys fourth Texas property since April

By Ryan Salchert
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 12 days ago
Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired a 154,000-square-foot distribution center in Dallas, the company's fourth acquisition in Texas since April. Located at 4707 Bronze Way, the building is fully leased by Boise Cascade, a wood and building materials distributor, with 7.5 years left on its lease. MDH Partners paid $7.75 million for the property, according to a news release. The property was sold by Colorado-based Huntington Industrial Partners. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller.

