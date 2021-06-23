Active Atlanta investment firm buys fourth Texas property since April
Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired a 154,000-square-foot distribution center in Dallas, the company's fourth acquisition in Texas since April. Located at 4707 Bronze Way, the building is fully leased by Boise Cascade, a wood and building materials distributor, with 7.5 years left on its lease. MDH Partners paid $7.75 million for the property, according to a news release. The property was sold by Colorado-based Huntington Industrial Partners. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller.www.bizjournals.com