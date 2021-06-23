Active Atlanta investment firm buys fourth Texas property since April

Daytona Beach, Florida-based CTO Realty Growth Inc. has bought The Shops at Legacy North in Plano for $72.5 million, according to a news release. The 236,000-square-foot shopping center, located at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive, was built in 2007 and was 83 percent occupied at the time of its sale. Retail tenants include The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Mexican Sugar, Benihana and Ra Sushi. The office component of the property, which totals 114,936 square feet, includes tenants like Unum, Technologent, Timmons Group, BRP and Shift Digital. The office portion is also anchored by a 59,000-square-foot WeWork.