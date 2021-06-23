Meet Chamba, the Colorado App That's Making a Difference for Job Seekers

Now hiring! This Colorado app is providing a lifeline to restaurants—and workers!. Saying that the pandemic has been difficult for businesses is easily the understatement of the decade. Amid constantly changing rules surrounding business operations, social gatherings, and indoor events, few industries were hit as hard as the restaurant industry. Countless restaurants were forced to adjust their entire operating structures on the fly, confronted with a new host of challenges and considerations whenever the CDC's recommendations were updated. Now, these restaurants are facing a new challenge: understaffing.