Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

6 Tips on AC System Maintenance for Diesel Trucks

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://wefixdieseltrucks.com/6-tips-on-ac-system-maintenance-for-diesel-trucks-2/ Since 1969, the number of vehicles with air conditioning units has grown from 50% to over 99%. AC systems for trucks are a must-have in the hot summer months. It’s necessary to keep your AC system running properly by checking it regularly. Continue reading to learn...

www.kten.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Compressor#Air Conditioning Units#Cool Air#Air Filter#Car Wash#Ac#The Ac System Operates#Txv#Condenser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Study shows truckers find truck parking information systems useful

Truckers are finding truck parking information systems useful and accurate but still emphasize the need for more capacity, according to the latest research by the American Transportation Research Institute. On Monday, June 14, ATRI released a study titled “Truck Parking Information Systems: Truck Driver Use and Perceptions.” The goal of...
Traffictalkbusiness.net

Truck parking shortage worsens; new study notes systems issues

A lack of national standards on technology and systems that show truck parking availability might contribute to driver distrust of them and confusion, according to new research. Meanwhile, the trucking industry continues to struggle with a truck parking shortage as freight demand surges. The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the...
Carspanoramanow.com

Why You Should Consider Buying a Diesel Truck

If you already know that a truck is in your future for your next vehicle purchase, you have an extra decision to make. Do you go for a traditional one that uses gasoline, or do you try out a diesel engine instead? There are lots of benefits to choosing a diesel engine truck, and they might make you change your mind about what you want. We’re going to go over why you should consider buying a diesel truck so that you have all the information you need to make your decision.
TrafficKTEN.com

Tips for Driving Safely Around Semi-Trucks

Originally Posted On: Tips for Driving Safely Around Semi-Trucks | Georgia Auto Law. Semi-trucks are tough. They weigh 20 to 30 times more than passenger cars. This makes it harder for them to accelerate, stop, and execute turns. In 2019 alone, more than 4,100 people died in a truck crash....
CarsCarscoops

Canada To Ban The Sale Of New Gas And Diesel Cars And Light Trucks From 2035

Canada will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered new cars and light-duty trucks from 2035, thus becoming the latest country to announce an imminent ban on the sale of combustion engine vehicles. A statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that only new zero-emissions cars and trucks can...
IndustryPosted by
BobVila

The Best Oils for Lawn Mower Maintenance

Whether you own a brand-new lawn mower or an older model, keeping it in peak condition requires periodic maintenance. Choosing the correct type of engine oil is a key part of the process and can make a huge difference in how smoothly the engine runs and how long the motor lasts.
CarsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nissan recalls 30K Versa, Titan models to fix turn signal bulbs

Nissan is recalling nearly 31,000 Titan and Titan XD pickup trucks and Versa sedans over concerns that the vehicles’ turn signal bulbs could fail. According to Consumer Reports, Nissan is recalling 30,799 of its 2020 and 2021 vehicles because the bulbs could prematurely fail, meaning that drivers would be unable to use their traffic signals properly.
CarsAugusta Free Press

How often do you need an oil change? AAA’s vehicle maintenance myth busters

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As many Virginians prepare to take their long awaited Great American Road Trip this summer, AAA wants to offer some peace of mind before pulling out of the driveway by debunking some common auto maintenance myths. AAA Vehicle Maintenance Myth Busters. MYTH...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This $2,000 Hack Can Reduce Diesel Truck Pollution by up to 90%

Diesel oxidation catalysts (DOCs) are a type of low-maintenance catalytic converter built for diesel engines. They drastically reduce the Carbon Monoxide, Hydrocarbons, and Particulate emissions put out by diesel vehicles. These inexpensive parts can be retrofitted to any diesel vehicle to reduce pollution. DOCs work by exposing exhaust gases created...
CarsCNET

USPS mail trucks will feature Ford power

The upcoming Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle, aka, the United States Postal Office's new mail trucks will be Built Ford Tough in some ways. Ford said on Wednesday the new mail vehicles will feature engines and electric vehicle powertrains from the Blue Oval. Reuters first reported the news Tuesday. The automaker confirmed...
Carsbodyshopbusiness.com

Average Age of Cars, Light Trucks in U.S. Now 12.1 years

New research from IHS Markit shows that the average age of light vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. has risen to 12.1 years this year, increasing by nearly two months during 2020 and elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in average age will further drive vehicle maintenance opportunities from an increasingly aged vehicle fleet.
Carsgmauthority.com

Big Trucks Dangerous For Pedestrians And Small-Car Occupants, Says Consumer Reports

A new report from non-profit consumer organization Consumer Reports has identified some of the dangers that big trucks and larger vehicles present on the road. According to Consumer Reports, big trucks, including full-sized and heavy-duty models, have a significant frontal blind spot. After measuring front visibility for 15 different models, the organization found that some trucks had front blind spots 11 feet longer than certain sedans. The front blind spots were also 7 feet longer than some popular SUVs. The blind spot increases the chance of a “frontover” collision occurring, with small children being particularly at risk.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Farmers should get a head start on grain system maintenance

Many farmers wait until late summer to conduct annual maintenance of their grain systems. However, GSI district manager Gary Woodruff recommends moving up that timetable this season, due to longer than usual lead times to obtain critical parts, especially for dryers and grain handling systems. “Due to the incredibly strong...
EconomyMySanAntonio

BATTLE MOTORS Reveals Electric Refuse Trucks At Waste Expo

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Crane Carrier, a Battle Motors truck company, unveiled their full electric truck portfolio at WasteExpo, the leading event for solid waste, refuse and recycling. The Crane Carrier EV Refuse trucks are perfect for front, rear and ASL. Crane Carrier has been manufacturing the world’s...
Nature.com

Heavy-duty truck electrification and the impacts of depot charging on electricity distribution systems

Major technological advancements and recent policy support are improving the outlook for heavy-duty truck electrification in the United States. In particular, short-haul operations (≤200 miles (≤322 km)) are prevalent and early candidates for plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) given their short, predictable routes and return-to-base applications, which allows vehicles to recharge when off shift at their depots. Although previous studies investigated the impacts of added electrical loads on distribution systems, which included light-duty EVs, the implications for heavy-duty EV charging are underexplored. Here we summarize the causes, costs and lead times of distribution system upgrades anticipated for depot charging. We also developed synthetic depot charging load profiles for heavy-duty trucks from real-world operating schedules, and found that charging requirements are met at common light-duty EV charging rates (≤100 kW per vehicle). Finally, we applied depot charging load profiles to 36 distribution real-world substations, which showed that most can accommodate high levels of heavy-duty EV charging without upgrades.