Types of Auto Parts You Need To Know About

Nondestructive testing or aka, NDT, is critical to the automotive industry. Its applications include quality control and product design and engineering. The nondestructive tests include a variety of non-invasive inspection techniques used to evaluate material properties, components, and look for any damage of the material such as corrosion or cracks. Metallurgical Supply Company has been a supplier of NDT equipment to the automotive industry for over 30 years. In that extensive experience, we have had contact with product designers, engineers, lab techs etc. We have learned how NDT methods are critical to the automotive industry and some of the methods that are applied.