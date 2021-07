The UK-based bank is involved in a mutual conversation with SoftBank over an investment that has been valued at US$ 30 billion. According to the latest news report, Revolut is currently in conversation with SoftBank over a fundraiser that is valued at US$ 30 billion. The talks have been initiated by the bank where the revolt advisors have established contacts with Softbank’s investors and have submitted a proposal highlighting an investment worth US$ 750 million to US$ 1 billion.