When it comes to DC Gear Motors, the two most popular options are Planetary and Spur gear motors. Learn which is the best fit for your next project. Planetary and Spur gear motors are the two most common types of gear motors used in industrial applications. When trying to decide which gear motor is best suited for your application, there are a few key aspects to keep in mind. Both gear heads have their own unique advantages and disadvantages, based on the intended usage and requirements.