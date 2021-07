We’ve been a rollercoaster of temperature swings across New England over the past week and the ride isn’t over yet. Aside from a brief sprinkle Monday, highs will top out in the 70s for most of us under a blend of sun and clouds. Humidity will be on the rise Monday night as a warm front crosses the region, and you’ll certainly notice the difference right out of the gate Tuesday. The heat returns as well, with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.