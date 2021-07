I think we can all agree that garlic bread is really, really great. There’s just not a lot to argue with there – buttery garlic flavor with a little carb crunch… yum. So imagine you took those great things and combined them with the irresistibly soft doughiness of a crescent roll. Oh, and also the pull of some warm, melty cheese. Heaven, right? It’s all here in these Cheesy Garlic Crescent Rolls which take five ingredients and fifteen minutes of your time.