Authorities find panga with 20 on board off San Diego coast
Federal authorities intercepted a panga with 20 suspected migrants on board late Sunday night off the coast of San Diego, Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday. Customs agents detected the vessel, operating without lights, around 11 p.m. Sunday and directed a Coast Guard boat to its location about 18 nautical miles off the coast of La Jolla, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release.www.sandiegouniontribune.com