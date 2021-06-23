Virginia Curtis Creighton, age 88, of Macon, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 27, 1932, in Thomasville, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late V. V. Curtis and Ola Beverly Curtis. She was married for 49 years to the late Maurice H. “Clag” Creighton. Mrs. Creighton was the owner and operator of Creighton’s Dress Shop and was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved shopping, traveling, lunches with friends, and an ice cold Coca-Cola.