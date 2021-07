This master suite makes the most of the space by utilizing fun textures and colors that establish a fresh design and relaxing environment. Simple, clean lines are used throughout the room – perhaps most notably in the wood-panel accent wall, which grabs the eye with its Gray Shower hue that contrasts with the crisp white walls. The channel-tufted bed blends a more masculine frame with feminine linens and an accent pillow that plays off of the room’s color scheme. Neighboring the bed are two nightstands topped with colorful tray art and lit with wall-mounted black and gold sconces. In addition to this task lighting, a drum light fixture is used overhead to further brighten the space. A tribal mosaic area rug covers the stained concrete floors and brims with coziness and textural appeal. This addition, as well as the artwork and other accessories in the room, can be replaced through the years to maintain an up-to-date design.