When you think of a traditional Italian meal, what comes to mind? A huge bowl of spaghetti and meatballs? A lasagna? A feast of fishes? Pizza? Or sausage and peppers? All of those are fine choices, but there's an easy case to make that sausage and peppers may be the first among equals among those dishes, and for two reasons: It's delicious, and it's easy. And unlike most traditional Italian dishes, which can take the better part of the afternoon to prep and cook (and that's time well spent provided you have the time, mind you), you can cook up a batch of sausage and peppers in little time.