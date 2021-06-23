Asian Noodle Salad

Eugene Lin credits traveling to his family’s home country of Taiwan and partaking of its legendary street food with expanding his palate from an early age. But admittedly, he wasn’t immune to the charms of instant ramen when he was back stateside. Teaming up with partner Steve Har, the two aspired to develop “something quick, more wholesome, but still without any pretentiousness” in the category. Officially launched last fall, their line of frozen noodle cups reflect the duo’s passion for authentic street foods, with offerings like kimchi udon and penang curry. Made with all plant-based broths (kombu, miso, and mushrooms lend some necessary umami), they’re easily prepared with the addition of hot water. Look for Chop Chop products at Fresh Plus, Royal Blue Grocery, Thom’s Market, and more ($8.99).