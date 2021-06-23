Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

These Limited-Edition Chanel No 5 Products Will Become Collector’s Items

By Hannah Coate s
Vogue
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew products achieve the hallowed status that Chanel’s No 5 Eau de Parfum enjoys. Now, as the fragrance beloved by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Gisele to Catherine Deneuve turns 100, the Parisian fashion house has created a new experience for us all to enjoy: Chanel Factory 5 Collection. Factory...

www.vogue.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Catherine Deneuve
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Pop Art#Parisian#Polish#Selfridges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

28 Times Margot Robbie Was The Ultimate Chanel Muse

British Vogue’s August 2021 cover star, Margot Robbie, exudes that nonchalant girl next door appeal. The actor’s striking looks and unwavering ambition has earned her the ultimate role: Chanel poster girl. “If I want something, I have to make it happen,” she told Eva Wiseman in her August 2021 Vogue interview.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Editor’s Pick: MERIT Beauty’s Limited-edition (Free!) Baseball Cap

What: Thanks to Katherine Power’s clean and refined beauty brand MERIT, I’ve traded in all of my concealers, primers, and BB creams for just one product: the creamy, dreamy, your-skin-but-better ‘The Minimalist – Perfecting Complexion Stick.’ And now, I can further declare my love for her edited and considered beauty company by wearing the new limited-edition ‘Less Is More’ baseball cap, launching today.
LifestylePosted by
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish Cover Rolling Stone: Here’s How to Buy the Collector’s Edition Photo Zine and Print

Two years after her first Rolling Stone cover at just 17 years old, global pop star Billie Eilish is back on the front page ahead of her new album, Happier Than Ever. The pop star’s cover story talks through her journey from sweeping the Big Four categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards to the cathartic process of writing and recording her new album. Eilish has spent the last year rediscovering her roots and growing as an artist, navigating fame, pain, isolation, and ultimately, her own happiness.
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic Chanel no 5 fragrance. Chanel has announced a limited edition 17-piece collection of No 5-scented products

Chanel No 5 has always been an icon in its own right. The 100-year-old perfume has been celebrated on various occasions to mark its many anniversaries. The 100th anniversary is the best and biggest of them, marked with an impressive lunar campaign video for the ever-popular, sparkly floral fragrance. Chanel also honored the 100th anniversary of the No 5 perfume with a 55.55-carat diamond necklace akin to the bottle. Chanel is now tapping their fun side by launching Factory 5 collection and pop-ups for the N°5 centenary.
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

Byredo Launches Collector’s Edition of Blanche

New day, new Byredo (sort of!). The fragrance brand has re-released its iconic Blanche scent in a collector’s edition to celebrate intimacy, beauty, and strength. Byredo is known for its Instagrammable, cult favorite fragrances like Gypsy Water, Mojave Ghost, and, of course, Blanche. But get ready for a whole new Blanche with this collector’s edition. This latest release is an ode to balance and expression; to strength and liberation; and to the unexpected and intimacy.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Anime Fashion Collections

The Zavvi x Pokémon collection is a limited-edition range of fashions design by the brand with summery styles and anime in mind. The collection includes styles that all call to mind the Pokémon Sun & Moon video game series, and includes shirts, shorts, bucket hats and sneakers that are all emblazoned with several of the main characters. The various pieces all play on the colorful design of the anime monsters to give each one a distinct, warm weather appeal.
ShoppingPopSugar

Rack Up Savings and Shop For Items You Love in Monopoly’s Target-Themed Edition

Going to Target is more than just an errand run. It's practically a hobby, if not a way of life. We go in to grab one thing in mind and all of a sudden walk out with a U-Haul's worth of goodies and hidden gems. It's impossible not to wander around looking for cute home decor, from the latest Hearth and Hand by Magnolia collection to browsing for trendy dresses or flattering swimwear for the summer. If you love browsing the red-and-white aisles of Target and dread the nightly last call, bring the in-store fun home with Monopoly's new collaboration with Target.
ShoppingPosted by
CinemaBlend

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Harry Potter Wand Collection, Collector's Edition Giveaway

Harry Potter fans, get excited! We've teamed up with Insight Editions for another epic giveaway. We're giving away ONE epic Collector's Edition of Harry Potter: The Wand Collection, which has a total value of $200! Included in this box set are a scale model of the Elder Wand (how awesome!), Harry Potter: The Wand Collection, which features detailed profiles of over fifty characters and their wands, The Art of Wand Work, an all-new book featuring rare and never-before-seen images from the making of the Harry Potter films (including wand blueprints, dramatic storyboards for wand battles, concept art of wand duels, and exploratory designs for wands), a stunning new illustrated poster detailing wand movements and technique, and a deluxe cloth-bound keepsake box, stamped with gold foil.
ApparelVogue

Are You Ready For A Croc Girl Summer?

The London-based skate brand Palace does a fine line in product captions. The description accompanying a recent collaboration with the American footwear label Crocs was an instant classic: “Don’t knock it till you tried it / Comfort levels 100 / And you instantly become a better chef.”. If you’ve found...
Makeuptownandcountrymag.com

Chantecaille Matte Chic Lipstick in Suzy

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. As a result, our editors know the secrets to finding the best products on the market, whether it's a statement lipstick that doesn't quit, the perfect pair of gold hoops, the most comfortable and stylish mules, chic and functional barware, or the tech devices that will improve your day-to-day life. With T&C Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Chanel’s Electronica-Inspired Timepieces Are A Technicolour Dream

Electro, the latest capsule collection of watches from Chanel, is inspired by the euphoria of the ’90s electronic music scene and brings the powerful culture to life. Electronic music isn’t something often associated with the timeless luxury of Chanel, however, it’s this all-encompassing genre that is the unexpected inspiration behind the house’s latest capsule collection of timepieces. Moving beyond the confines of the music world and giving rise to an authentic aesthetic culture, electro quickly became a fully fledged artistic experience that transcended the effects of sound, where black and white became illuminated by dispersions of colour. Moved by this contrast, Arnaud Chastaingt, director of the Watchmaking Creation Studio at Chanel, has recreated four of the House’s classic watch styles in creative colour combinations, our favourite being the J12.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“You Don’t Have to Fly to Be Able to Push Your Own Boundaries,” Says Iris van Herpen

The sense of freedom that Iris van Herpen explores in her unforgettable Earthwise collection is of a different stripe entirely than the flag-waving kind celebrated by Americans on Independence Day. For this former dancer, freedom is always in some way associated with movement. Van Herpen has collaborated with Domitille Kiger, the French female world-champion skydiver, who is now, the designer believes, the first such athlete to wear couture during an aerial performance. Yet being the first is hardly the most remarkable part of this project. As is typical with this Dutch designer, everything—including her approach, the materials she chooses, and the meaning behind her work—is multilayered, and there’s much to unpack.
ApparelTelegraph

Why the Breton top is the secret to an easy classic wardrobe

Introduced as a naval uniform in 1858, with its distinctive stripes (allegedly representing Napoleon’s 21 victories) designed to identify Frenchmen overboard, the Breton shirt is having another fashion moment. La marinière (as it was known) was first adopted as a fashion staple by the 1920s Riviera set – Jean Cocteau,...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Against the backdrop of a vast panoramic hand-embroidered landscape, Maria Grazia Chuiri’s Christian Dior haute couture collection represented her emotional response to standing up for the interdependence between couture and all the people who work to craft its materials. Coming back to in-person shows after three seasons made her want to reconnect with “being present,” through the awareness of the tactility of amazing hand-made textiles—that specialist, unseen chain of people in the fashion industry without which the practice of haute couture could not exist.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Louis Vuitton, Frank Gehry Collaborate on New Fragrance Project

THE VUITTON-GEHRY CONNECTION CONTINUES: Louis Vuitton and Frank Gehry have teamed up yet again, this time on a new fragrance line, called Les Extraits Collection. For it, the French luxury goods house’s master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has created a new collection of extracts of perfume, while Gehry conceived a bottle to hold the five different juices. Each flacon comes topped with a three-dimensional, silver-colored sculptural work reminiscent of wind moving through and swirling a silver sheath.