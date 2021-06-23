These Limited-Edition Chanel No 5 Products Will Become Collector’s Items

The sense of freedom that Iris van Herpen explores in her unforgettable Earthwise collection is of a different stripe entirely than the flag-waving kind celebrated by Americans on Independence Day. For this former dancer, freedom is always in some way associated with movement. Van Herpen has collaborated with Domitille Kiger, the French female world-champion skydiver, who is now, the designer believes, the first such athlete to wear couture during an aerial performance. Yet being the first is hardly the most remarkable part of this project. As is typical with this Dutch designer, everything—including her approach, the materials she chooses, and the meaning behind her work—is multilayered, and there’s much to unpack.