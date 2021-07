COATESVILLE—Coatesville’s Pop Up & Shop outdoor markets return to the City on Saturday, July 10, at 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Highway (near Rite Aid) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Launched in September 2020 to provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to take their new and emerging small businesses to the next level, Coatesville’s Pop Up & Shop markets are free and open to the public and will feature custom clothing and jewelry, handmade gifts, delicious cuisine, haircare, organic beauty products and more. To learn more about being a vendor, contact jlogan@coatesville.org or call 610-384-0300.