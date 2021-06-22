Cancel
mRNA therapeutics: beyond vaccine applications

By Balkrishen Bhat
cell.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe basic principle of mRNA therapeutics involves delivery of in vitro transcribed mRNA into a target cell, where cellular machinery translates the mRNA into a functional protein. In vaccine applications, an mRNA encoding a viral protein will elicit a protective immune response, whereas in therapeutic applications, an mRNA encoding an absent (or dysfunctional) protein in a patient provides functional protein expression. Thus, mRNAs can be widely used in vaccine development, protein replacement therapy, and the treatment of genetic diseases.

www.cell.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheConversationAU

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to become the mainstay of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the year progresses, according to the latest government projections released this week. From September, up to an average 1.3m doses of the Pfizer vaccine plus another 125,000 doses of the yet-to-be approved Moderna...
Lifetime of Protection Against COVID-19 May Be Possible with mRNA Vaccines

A new study published in Nature offers good news for those who recovered from COVID-19 and were then vaccinated with a mRNA vaccine – a booster may not be needed. The study focused on the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech but experts believe the results are applicable to both. This new mRNA technology set off an immune reaction in recipients that could protect for years, possibly even for life.
Case reports thrombocytopenia with thrombosis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Below please find summaries of new articles that will be published in the next issue of Annals of Internal Medicine. The summaries are not intended to substitute for the full articles as a source of information. This information is under strict embargo and by taking it into possession, media representatives are committing to the terms of the embargo not only on their own behalf, but also on behalf of the organization they represent.
What are mRNA vaccines?

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines have entered the public lexicon as a new term for a revolutionary type of vaccine which until late 2020, had only ever been used in clinical trials. Yet mRNA vaccines have been around — at least in the laboratory — since...
Covid-19: mRNA Vaccines Convey Long-Lasting Protection, Study Finds

Booster doses may not be needed by many for years, or ever, findings suggest. New research offers some of the first direct evidence showing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines to convey long-term protection against severe illness related to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study findings, published Monday in the journal Nature, suggest that people...
Patients with acute myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

What The Study Did: This study describes four patients who presented with acute myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Authors: Raymond J. Kim, M.D., of the Duke Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Center in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at...
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Generate Germinal Centers Important for Lasting Immunity

The first two COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) employed a technology that had never before been used in FDA-approved vaccines. Both vaccines performed well in clinical trials, and both have been widely credited with reducing disease, but concerns remain over how long immunity induced by the new vaccine technology will last.
Rare Clotting Complication Seen After mRNA Vaccine: Case Report

For the first time, researchers have described a lethal case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia potentially induced by an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. A 65-year-old man developed symptoms 10 days after receiving his second dose of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, Swathi Sangli, MBBS (Allegheny Health Network, Pittsburgh, PA), and colleagues report in the Annals of Internal Medicine. He presented “with 1 week of bilateral lower-extremity discomfort, intermittent headaches, and 2 days of dyspnea.”
mRNA Vaccines Limit Severity of Rare Breakthrough Infections

(Reuters) - In the rare cases of COVID-19 that occur after vaccination, patients are likely to be sick for less time and have milder symptoms than if they were unvaccinated, according to a U.S. study of nearly 4,000 healthcare personnel, first responders, and other frontline workers. In participants who were...
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in a mRNA vaccines facility

PARIS (Reuters) – Sanofi will invest about 400 million euros ($476.4 million) in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The French drug giant and its British counterpart GlaxoSmithKline surprised investors and customers late last year when...
The Hill

Sanofi to invest $477M annually in mRNA vaccine research

The French drugmaker Sanofi says it plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars annually to research mRNA vaccines after some COVID-19 vaccines have successfully utilized the technology. The company announced Tuesday that it will direct 400 million euros, or $477 million, every year to a Center of Excellence designed...
COVID-19-mRNA vaccine induces good immune response against variants

A new Finnish study shows that 180 health care workers who had received two doses of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine have very good antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The immune response was as strong against the alpha variant (formerly the UK variant) but was somewhat decreased against the beta variant (formerly the South Africa variant).
The ZUMA-3 Trial: Study Design and Patient Population

Eunice Wang, MD, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bijal Shah, MD H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute. Leukemia experts provide an overview of the ZUMA-3 trial of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) by discussing the overall study design and patient population.
George J. Ziogas

Understanding COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

Two of the COVID-19 vaccines currently being used are mRNA vaccines. How are these mRNA different from the vaccines used for polio, chickenpox, or tetanus? While the technology of mRNA vaccines is not new, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines highlight the reasons for using this technology on a worldwide scale.
Knowridge Science Report

MRNA vaccines can help fight cancer, study finds

Thanks to researchers in different fields who put in nearly two decades of past work on mRNA vaccine technology, people around the world are being immunized today from COVID-19—and hopefully leading us out of this pandemic. Now, because of the increased focus on this versatile technology and that foundation of...
How the Moderna Covid-19 MRNA Vaccine Was Made So Quickly

Almost all people hospitalized for Covid-19 are not vaccinated — 99.9% as of May to be exact, according to a recent Associated Press report. Yet 13% of U.S. adults said they will "definitely not" get a COVID-19 vaccine as recently as late May, according to Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor. Another 12% wanted to "wait until it has been available for a while to see how it is working for other people."
mRNA vaccines ease breakthrough COVID; Novavax helps block variant

The few adults who receive a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine but still become infected have a milder, shorter illness and lower viral RNA loads than their unvaccinated peers, finds a real-world US study yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The journal also features a UK study confirming that the...
Covid-19: Likely Link Between mRNA Vaccines and Heart Inflammation

CDC concludes vaccine benefit still outweighs risks. There is a “likely association” between vaccination with mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults, according to recent safety data reported by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). To date, the CDC is tracking...
Sanofi dives deeper into mRNA in search for next-generation vaccines

Sanofi plans to spend 400 million euros, or about $476 million, a year to speed the development of next-generation vaccines based on messenger RNA technology, announcing Tuesday a center of excellence that will help advance shots developed through its partnership with biotech Translate Bio. The new mRNA vaccines center will...

