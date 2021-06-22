mRNA therapeutics: beyond vaccine applications
The basic principle of mRNA therapeutics involves delivery of in vitro transcribed mRNA into a target cell, where cellular machinery translates the mRNA into a functional protein. In vaccine applications, an mRNA encoding a viral protein will elicit a protective immune response, whereas in therapeutic applications, an mRNA encoding an absent (or dysfunctional) protein in a patient provides functional protein expression. Thus, mRNAs can be widely used in vaccine development, protein replacement therapy, and the treatment of genetic diseases.www.cell.com