Uprooting race-based assumptions in biomedical journal articles

By Angela Aifah
cell.com
 16 days ago

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has exacerbated the structural inequities in healthcare and the challenges of translating research into public discourse. This article highlights key antiracist considerations, presents previously noted core challenges, and provides recommendations for writing and reporting. Importantly, this article contributes to combating racialized science in the biomedical community.

