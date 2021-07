The NBA Draft lottery will be held tonight at 7:30p CT on ESPN and via the ESPN app and it is a big night for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have just a 4.5% chance at the top overall pick but the more important number for the Bulls is their 20.2% chance of landing in the top 4. The reason why that is so important is that any pick the Bulls end up with outside the top 4 will go to the Orlando Magic as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade the Bulls made this past season at the trade deadline. A top 4 pick could really help the Bulls add depth and take the next step next season. The loss of a first round pick means the Bulls would have to look to free agency and spend extra money to add that depth. The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons have the best chance at the top overall pick with a 14.0% chance to land it.