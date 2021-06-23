Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Free Food! Huge Picnic at Central Park Denver Celebrates Final Neighborhood Opening

By Laura
Posted by 
Mile High On The Cheap
Mile High On The Cheap
 12 days ago

This picnic like no other will be complete with games, four food trucks, music, model home tours, raffle prizes, and some fun “wild” surprises. The public is invited to attend. Everyone can enjoy FREE food and swag including a branded picnic blanket, tote and frisbee and will have a chance to win raffle prizes including Southwest Gift Cards, Aspen Lane Gift Cards, a Denver Art Museum Family Membership and more.

www.milehighonthecheap.com
Community Policy
Mile High On The Cheap

Mile High On The Cheap

Denver, CO
908
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Mile High On The Cheap is the Denver/Boulder area's top resource for finding inexpensive things to do, places to shop and dine, classes and community information.

 https://milehighonthecheap.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
City
Aspen, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Picnic#Food Trucks#Free Food#Southwest Gift Cards#Aspen Lane Gift Cards#Kb Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.