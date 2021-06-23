Free Food! Huge Picnic at Central Park Denver Celebrates Final Neighborhood Opening
This picnic like no other will be complete with games, four food trucks, music, model home tours, raffle prizes, and some fun “wild” surprises. The public is invited to attend. Everyone can enjoy FREE food and swag including a branded picnic blanket, tote and frisbee and will have a chance to win raffle prizes including Southwest Gift Cards, Aspen Lane Gift Cards, a Denver Art Museum Family Membership and more.www.milehighonthecheap.com