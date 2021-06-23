Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged ahead of auction

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) was unchanged on Wednesday, as investors awaited results of a 20-year bonds auction on Thursday, while yields on longer dated bonds tracked overnight declines in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.050%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.425% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.665%.

The 40-year JGB yield also fell one basis point to 0.730%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.115% and the five-year yield was also flat at minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 151.68, with a trading volume of 12,818 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Government Bonds#Tokyo#Japanese#U S Treasury#Jgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Worldwincountry.com

Toshiba needs ‘prompt, appropriate’ disclosure, Tokyo bourse chief says

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo Stock Exchange wants Toshiba Corp to make “prompt and appropriate” disclosure about its widening governance scandal, including who was responsible, the head of the bourse said, adding transparency remained a problem. Hiromi Yamaji also told Reuters that activist investors – who have been in focus...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Monday, giving up all the gains of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 falling below the 29,700 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday on strong US Jobs data. Investors continue to be spooked after Tokyo confirmed 518 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar firms

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Dollar weakens after mixed U.S. jobs data * Baht underperform Asian FX * Indonesia stocks drop on COVID-19 woes By Anushka Trivedi July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets. Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each. The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast. Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%. "Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations. "That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021." Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering. Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country. The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed. JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6 basis points at 4.755% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4% ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27 China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47 India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09 Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32 Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08 Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72 S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70 Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33 Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50 Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end higher after U.S. jobs report

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact, with sentiment aided by expectations of a later-than-expected rate hike on a slight uptick in jobless rate. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 above the 7,300 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday on strong US Jobs report. However, traders continue to be concerned by the domestic coronavirus infections in New South Wales and the related lockdown and restrictions, though eased a bit.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as upbeat US monthly jobs data renewed optimism about strong economic growth and outweighed concerns about inflation. Investors are also cautious after a recent spike in coronavirus cases across several markets in the region that has led to lockdowns and restrictions in some major areas. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Virus worries keep European shares below record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Tech stocks track Chinese peers lower on crackdown fears. * Morrisons hits near eight-year high in takeover battle (Adds comments; updates prices) July 5 (Reuters) - European shares...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.64%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.64%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Mitsui...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Ends At 52,880; Nifty Tops 15,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Data on Friday showed U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June. However, unemployment ticked higher, the labor force participation...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BOJ cautiously upbeat on regional Japan as divergence widens

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan offered a cautiously optimistic view on the country's regional economies, pointing to divergent trends in areas gaining from robust exports and those still hurt by weak consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a quarterly report released on Monday, the BOJ...