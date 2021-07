Ball one: Samit Patel is still doing it for Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire, the defending champions, stormed away at the top of the North Group after a couple of wins in which Samit Patel underlined his claim to be Player of the Blast (so far). He may not be the model to inspire sales of replica kits to twentysomethings, but he will do for those of us who might not see a pair of skinny jeans in the wardrobe any time soon.