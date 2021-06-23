Cancel
Fortress ups the ante for 126-year-old Dutch bread producer

By Gill Hyslop contact
Bakery and Snacks
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherland’s Bakery Borgesuis has experienced the cost and efficiency benefits of the twin aperture Stealth metal detector from Fortress Technology. According to the UK-based supplier of metal detectors, metal detection systems, checkweighers and X-ray, Borgesuis has certainly gained from its helping held in accurately inspecting 3,600 loaves per hour.

www.bakeryandsnacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Dutch#Brown Bread#Bread Machine#Conveyor System#Checkweighers#Fortress Technology#European#Brc#Jansen Control Systems
WorldBakery and Snacks

Award-winning bakery to quadruple capacity to cope with boosted demand

Northern Ireland bakery Around Noon is investing over half a million pounds to quadruple the size of its bakery operations due increased demand from customers across Ireland and the UK. The Newry-based bakery is an award-winning producer of bespoke and premium treats under its own Sweet Things brand and for...
Lawrence, MABakery and Snacks

Crown Bakeries continues aggressive growth strategy with New York-style bagel producer bolt-on

Bagel Boy will continue to operate out of its existing manufacturing facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts, with founder Chuck Bouchrouche at the helm of the organisation. This is Crown Bakery’s fourth bolt-on in the past 15 months. The company is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialised private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries.
Grocery & SupermaketPhys.org

How a Dutch man collecting litter ended up in a scientific paper

Anti-litter activist Dirk Groot photographed, tagged, and collected more than 400,000 pieces of litter in the Netherlands. Now, he and his data are included in a study on urban litter by researchers from Leiden University and Andrea Ballatore from Birkbeck, University of London. It all started when industrial ecologist Stefano...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Demand Chain Management is Vital for Suppliers and Distributors

Supply chain management (SCM) is a rapidly growing segment of the tech sector. According to research from Gartner, the SCM software market increased by 8.6% in 2019, and this trend is expected to pick up momentum in the coming years. As companies realize that supply chain digitization can lead to drastic gains in efficiency and product quality, they’re increasingly adopting technologies that can improve end-to-end visibility, track trading agreements and increase communication and collaboration.
Agricultureautomationworld.com

Smart Manufacturing Platform Transforms Poultry Processing

One of the largest food companies and a leader in protein is embracing highly contextualized data to increase operational efficiencies. Though the pilot project is focused on chicken rendering—with product streams including bone meal, feather meal, chicken meal, and blood meal—the findings will help to improve efficiencies across all kinds of food processing sectors and other energy-intensive industries.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
EnvironmentBakery and Snacks

We need to rethink our war on plastic strategy

The plastic pollution debate; the plastic pandemic; or war on plastic – call it what you like but it’s impossible to ignore the global backlash against the use of plastic. But, what is the best route to rid our reliance on this material, which has literally become part of the fabric of our lives, asks Andy Smok, sales and key account manager at WaxWrap.
