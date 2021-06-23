Cancel
Aransas Pass, TX

Dorthy Jane Boudoin

aransaspassprogress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorthy Jane Boudoin, 81, of Aransas Pass, TX passed away on June 15, 2021. Dorthy was born September 29, 1939, at home in Goldthwaite, TX to the late Ainsworth and Ina Fay Murphy. She attended Aransas Pass schools where she excelled playing the clarinet in the band and lettered four years in varsity basketball. It was during that time that she discovered her love of all sports. She was married on December 22, 1956 to the love of her life, Nathan Boudoin, and has spent the last 64.5 years by his side. Dorthy is survived.

