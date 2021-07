Justin Lin is a significant part of the Fast and Furious film franchise. He first joined the team to direct the 2006 release, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. That film is the lowest earner of the bunch, taking in about $159 million worldwide, but from there it was up, up, up. Lin’s next Fast film, 2009’s Fast & Furious, brought the series a step closer to blockbuster status and then Fast Five essentially launched it into the stratosphere, putting it on the path of becoming one of the highest earning film series out there. Lin then solidified that status with the hugely successful 2013 release, Fast & Furious 6.