Other days

Pulaski County, AR

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The Board of Public Affairs and Finance Committee of the City Council, in a conference yesterday with R. G. Helbron, bond broker, representing P. W. Chapman & Co. of Chicago, regarding the renewal of $750,000 of city warrants that mature in July, were unanimous in their determination not to pay more than seven per cent interest for their renewal. Another meeting of the board and committee will be held at 10 o'clock Saturday morning, at which Mr. Helbron will deliver the answer of Chapman & Co. to the proposition. At a recent meeting of the board and committee the bankers' offer of 9 1-4 per cent for the renewal was declined.

