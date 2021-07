William Niles is the Chief Executive Officer for Brinks Home. No matter what industry you work in, by now, you have probably heard people talking about “big data.” You don’t have to be Facebook or Google to know that customer interactions can yield a wealth of information that helps you tailor, improve and enhance the customer experience. With more data available than ever before — in fact, some experts say that by 2025 there will be 463 exabytes of data created daily — it's easy to lose the human element as you measure new KPIs or NPVs on your company or customers.