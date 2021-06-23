Cancel
Energy Industry

Rosneft could commission 300,000 bpd output in 3 mths -analyst

 12 days ago
The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. Picture taken April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), would be able to commission its spare oil production capacity of 300,000 barrels per day within three months, Renaissance Capital analysts said in a note a day after an online meeting with company managers.

Rosneft accounts for more than 40% of Russia's total oil production.

Renaissance Capital said Rosneft continues to manage its upstream output in line with OPEC+ curbs aimed at balancing the oil market.

Rosneft confirmed plans to commence development drilling at its flagship Payakha field in 2022, Renaissance Capital said. It has maintained its "buy" rating on Rosneft's shares.

Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Oil and Gas

What new strategic imperatives in the oil and gas sector mean for the energy transition. Incumbents must understand their role in the energy transition and decide what to offload, where to diversify and which new opportunities to target. What do the Dutch court ruling on Shell and shareholder moves at...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Hedge funds await OPEC+ oil output decision: Kemp

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Hedge funds made few changes to their petroleum positions last week while traders awaited a decision on production levels by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Money managers cut their combined position in the six most important futures and options...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Russia’s economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economy has been recovering robustly in the past few months, a boon for authorities ahead of elections, but an abrupt surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to raise interst rates to combat inflation are challenging further growth. After shrinking 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction...
TrafficMetro International

Oil prices accelerate rise as OPEC+ calls off output talks

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, driven higher after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed. Brent was up 94 cents, or 1.2%, at $77.11 a barrel by 1652 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs. U.S. oil gained $1.11, or 1.5%, to $76.27 a barrel.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Brent Oil Steadies With OPEC+ to Resume Drive to Break Impasse

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil was steady near $76 a barrel at the open in Asia ahead of another round of critical OPEC+ talks slated for later Monday to break a stalemate over raising production. Futures in London were little changed after settling near the highest since October 2018 on Friday....
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asset owners managing $6 trln call for global carbon price

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Investors managing more than $6 trillion in assets on Tuesday called for a co-ordinated global price on carbon and said emissions costs would need to almost treble by 2030 to reach the world’s climate goals. The call by the The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Higher investment needed for Bakken Shale to exhibit full recovery

A steady rise in capital allocation from leading oil and gas operators and infrastructural improvements would reboot production in the region, according to GlobalData. Bakken shale has experienced a constant decline since production peaked in November 2019, according to analysis by GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that a steady rise in capital allocation from leading oil and gas operators and infrastructural improvements would reboot production in this region.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Global oil markets need more crude than OPEC+ planning to add: Vitol Asia's Muller

Global oil markets need more crude than OPEC+ planning to add: Vitol Asia's Muller. Talks reach impasse as UAE asks for higher baseline for quota. Global oil markets need much more crude than what the OPEC+ is planning to add by the end of this year, the head of Vitol Asia said July 4, as the coalition is set to convene virtually July 5 to resolve fractious talks on further relaxation of quotas between August and December.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

3 Stocks To Capitalize On The Rally In Natural Gas

The United States has a long-running love affair with natural gas, with fossil fuels acting as the lynchpin in the country's power generation mix, while nearly half of American homes use the fuel for heating. With the transition from fossil fuels to renewables in full swing in many states, natural gas serves as the bridge that will make the switch smoother and less jarring.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China's Sinopec estimates increase in profits for H1

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), China's largest oil refiner, expects profit growth in the first half of the year, the company said in a report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of Sinopec for the first half...