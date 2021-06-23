Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain Hills, AZ

Law enforcement report

Fountain Hills Times
 12 days ago

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, June 10, through Wednesday, June 16. *On Thursday, June 16, deputies responded to an attempt to locate in reference to a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle near the home of the vehicle’s registered owner. As the motorist was pulling into their residence, they struck a parked car and collided with their home. The investigation showed impairment may have been a factor.

www.fhtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Focus#Mcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.