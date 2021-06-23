Mr. Larry “Joe” Parnell, 82 years old and a resident of Thomasville, stepped over into Glory on the night of Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Hospice Home at High Point. Joe was born on December 24, 1938 in Montgomery County, and was the son of the late Adam and Kate Blue Parnell. As a Davidson County resident, Joe spent most of his life residing in the town of Denton. Joe was a retired U.S. Postman for the Denton area and a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Trinity. He served many years as a faithful member of the Denton Lions Club, and was awarded Lion of the Year, 1996-1997, served as President 1997-1998, and served as zone chairman 1998-1999. In his spare time he enjoyed dabbling in antiques, showing off his talent in exterior stone work and gardening. He loved being outdoors, traveling and sightseeing with his beloved wife. He is now enjoying his time with our Heavenly Father and having a joyous reunion with his loved ones who had gone on before. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry J. Parnell Jr.; five brothers, Leroy, J.T., A.L., Bobby and Phillip; and two sisters, Helen and Ann.