Robertsdale, AL

Michael Stephen Price

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBERTSDALE, Ala. — Michael Stephen Price, 62, of Robertsdale, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, following recent health issues. Mike was of the Baptist faith and a former member of Twelfth Street Baptist Church of Paducah. After growing up in Paducah, he worked for over 30 years in the oil and gas industry and computer programming/information technology in Texas, Virginia and Alabama. He worked for Dell Computer, followed by a position as a professor teaching college courses in programming and IT, and recently retired as a consultant for disaster relief work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Mike attended college and technical school in Dallas and Austin, Texas, and held numerous technical certifications and licenses in the IT/programming field.

www.paducahsun.com
