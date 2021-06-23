Cancel
UEFA

Bukayo Saka heading into Euro 2020 knockout stages with confidence

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBukayo Saka will take confidence from his “fun” performance against the Czech Republic after the England winger starred in a narrow win. The Three Lions advanced into the last 16 of the European Championship in top spot after Raheem Sterling’s early header earned them 1-0 Wembley win. Saka, 19, was...

Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Scotland will qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia

Scotland will definitely qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia after Monday’s results went their way. Steve Clarke’s side were handed an even greater incentive to beat the World Cup runners-up at Hampden after groups B and C both ended with the third-placed teams on three points.
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Euro 2020 Knockout Stage Bracket: Matchups, Times for Last 16

The knockout stage at Euro 2020 is set, with a lopsided bracket and a series of high-profile matchups in the round of 16 headlining the elimination phase of the competition. Germany and Portugal ultimately prevailed after a pair of 2-2 draws to secure the final berths in the knockout stage, avoiding the fate of the eight nations who didn't make it through: Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
Soccerabc17news.com

Euro 2020: Fairytale comes true as Denmark grabs place in knockout stages

In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament’s knockout stages. Having lost their opening two games, Denmark thumped Russia...
SoccerBoston Globe

Belgium, Denmark win, advance to Euro 2020 knockout stage

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish in first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points. Finland finished in third place in its first appearance at a major tournament, nipped by Denmark after its 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen. Belgium’s second goal, scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute for his third at Euro 2020, could prove significant because it left the Finns as the worst third-place team in the three completed groups. They have only a small chance of qualifying as one of four best third-place finishers. In the other Group B games, Joakim Maehle’s 82nd-minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the round of 16. After Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute with a looping shot from outside the area, Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 in the 59th by pouncing on a massive defensive error. Roman Zobnin tried to play a back pass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to the Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net ... Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three. The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches ... A chaotic 15-minute span for Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria the win they wanted and the advancement they craved. The midfielder was involved in a clash of heads early in the first half, then scored the only goal in Austria’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the European Championship on Monday.
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020 Bracket: Final Group Results, Qualified Teams for Knockout Stage

What a final day of group stage matches at the Euros. With Groups E and F in the books, the tournament now moves to the knockout stage, starting with the Round of 16 and some tasty matchups to boot. Below, we'll break down the final standings, the upcoming matchups and an overview of the remaining contenders.
SoccerESPN

Euro 2020: Spain into knockout stage with dominant win vs. Slovakia

Spain cruised into the knockout stage at Euro 2020 with a comfortable 5-0 win over Slovakia in Seville on Wednesday. An unfortunate Martin Dubravka own goal set the 2010 world champions on their way before further goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own goal from Juraj Kucka completed the lopsided scoreline.
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

19-year-old Bukayo Saka stands tall for England at Euro 2020

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka was put on the field to turn possession into penetration and to create chances for an England team that had scored only one goal in two matches at the European Championship. He did all that and more but he still came up short in one particular area. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal in England’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic by heading in a cross from Jack Grealish that flew just over the jumping Saka’s own head. The 19-year-old midfielder says “I almost got there but I’m just not quite tall enough.”
SoccerTelegraph

Telegraph Fantasy Football Euro 2020: an expert look at the knockout stages

Take a look back at which players performed best during the third round of the European Championship and check out some top tips for who to select as the competition progresses. What an exciting round three that was in the European Championship edition of Telegraph Fantasy Football. Between each round,...
UEFAreviewjournal.com

Soccer bettors flock to Euro as knockout stage begins

The Euro 2020 isn’t the World Cup, but it’s just about the next best thing for betting on soccer. The UEFA European Championship enters the knockout stage with the round of 16 starting Saturday. Matches are held in cities throughout Europe; the semifinals and the July 11 final will be held in London.
UEFA90min.com

Bukayo Saka justifies surprise selection with superb display against Czech Republic

When news broke that Bukayo Saka would be starting England's final Euro 2020 group game, reaction on social media was mixed. For some, his selection represented the culmination of a superb club season for Arsenal. A campaign in which Saka, aged just 19, had come up trumps for his side in so many crucial moments while senior, higher earning players, failed to produce.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Bukayo Saka is no England makeweight, just another selection headache for Gareth Southgate

The danger with rotating your side in the third of your three tournament group games once qualification is already secured is that you can give yourself a selection headache that you did not need in the first place. Gareth Southgate already has plenty of those, after all. Every England team sheet seems to establish a new front in the running culture war over who should start. Every decision he makes sees this or that player rise or fall in the clamour rankings.And despite the lower stakes, this time was no different. Jack Grealish’s popularity can be explained by him...
FIFAThe Independent

Euro 2020: Five talking points as tournament reaches knockout stage

Euro 2020’s last-16 line up was completed on a dramatic evening as three-times winners Germany left it late to secure qualification. With Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of breaking yet another record and England bidding to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, the race to the final at Wembley on July 11 promises further drama.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

MARTIN KEOWN: Fearless Bukayo Saka should keep his place if England stick with 4-2-3-1 in the knockouts... the Arsenal forward is mature beyond his years and knows he belongs at this level

In Arsenal's 4-0 Europa League win over Slavia Prague in April, Bukayo Saka tormented the opposition left back so much that he needed substituting after 45 minutes. That was Jan Boril, the experienced Czech Republic international who had the sorry job of trying to tie down Saka on Tuesday night all over again. There was only ever going to be one winner in that scenario, and it was the England starlet.