Shabaash Mithu: Before Taapsee Pannu-Starrer, 5 Other Bollywood Movies That Replaced Directors Midway and Why!

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Shabaash Mithu with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, will now be directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film is based on the life of the captain of the Indian Women’s ODI cricket team – Mithali Raj. Speaking about the change of guard, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said, “Covid disruptions have required rescheduling of shoot and as a result Rahul is moving on from Shabaash Mithu. It’s unfortunate that after sharing and nurturing this dream for a long time Rahul has to part ways. His contribution will remain, I thank him for that and wish him the very best. Srijit Mukherjee will now take over the director’s mantle. Srijit has worked with us closely on Ray and our plans of making a cricket film together will now come to fruition. I am sure he will bring all his passion and craft to this dream film.”