Letter: Anti-Semitism continues in yet another manifestation

By Ricardo Chama, Yakima
Yakima Herald Republic
 12 days ago

To the editor — What Enlightenment brought throughout Europe was the idea that humanity could enhance the quality of life through reason. But, reason could also build a false consciousness, an ideology. Ideology, as Marx pointed out, “is a set of beliefs with which people deceive themselves; it is a theory that expresses what they are led to think, as opposed to that which is true.” Distrusting genuine documents, manipulating statistical data, misrepresenting history, destroying archeological ruins, and demonizing an enemy have become the prime ideological motivator. Hegel explained passion seems to be the prime political motivator, not reason. Passion is found in an abundance of false accusations. Examples of their discourse are equating Israel with the Nazi regime and labeling it as an apartheid state. Terrorism is justified as a necessary tool for ideological victory, and at the same time provides the power of aggression and the narrative of victimization. The virus of anti-Semitism has mutated once again among those who have exerted cultural and religious domination for thousands of years. Edward Said, a Palestinian, asked the Arabs: “Why don’t we fight harder for freedom of opinions in our societies, freedom, no one needs to be told, that scarcely exists?”

