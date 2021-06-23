Letter: Thanks for letting us use fireworks, Tribal Council

Fireworks, picnics, music, family gatherings, parades, speeches. What’s all the fuss about on July 4?. For some reason, we have stopped calling this most momentous day by its real name, Independence Day. For those who have forgotten the history of the United States, this was the day, in 1776, in an unbearably hot and humid room in Philadelphia, that the Second Continental Congress of the 13 British colonies in America declared that they were free from England. They would not actually become truly free for almost ten more years through many battles, hardships, loss of lives and properties — until England finally “threw in the towel” and agreed to accept that their former colonies were now a new nation on the world stage.