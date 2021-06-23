Cancel
Politics

Letter: Thanks for letting us use fireworks, Tribal Council

By Jennie Honanie, Wapato
Yakima Herald Republic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the editor — Thank you, Yakama Tribal Council for allowing us to sell fireworks this 2021 year and the small committee who pushed to make it happen. Every morning when I enter the homesite of my mother, I am grateful and happy, "Mom we're here, we're gonna make noise again."

#Yakama Tribal Council#Native#Covid
