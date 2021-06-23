Officer-involved shooting in Covington: suspect killed, deputy wounded

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a home in Covington. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured and a suspect was killed.

From WSB TV...

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a residence in Covington.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at a residence located at 3694 Ga. Hwy. 162 just before 5:45 p.m. A deputy was injured and the suspect was killed.

Deputies were responding to a report of a wanted person. When they arrived, the suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself in the home.

Deputies went inside the home to get him out. At some point, shots rang out.

The deputy’s condition is not known at this time, but spokespeople with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office say he is expected to survive.

The suspect reportedly had several charges against him, but law enforcement did not comment on what those charges were.

The GBI is continuing their investigation.

