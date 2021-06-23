Vanessa Hudgens & Madison Beer Co-Founded A Skin-Care Brand

For more than 20 years, marketing pro Jennifer Norman spent her time climbing up the ladder at top-tier beauty brands, including L'Oréal, Neutrogena, Stila, Derma E, and a handful of others. But no matter where she worked - from Fortune 500 companies to indie beauty brands - Norman says she always noticed the same error: Manufacturers would rush the products to market, even if they were missing a desired ingredient, just to beat out the competitors, and the marketing would be tainted with greenwashing in order to sell more products to conscious consumers, she explains. "It started to weigh heavily on my psyche and my soul because ultimately, I was finding that there was a toxicity happening in the marketing messaging as well as the corporate culture," says Norman. "It wasn't leading to overall wellness. It wasn't necessarily leading to eco-sustainability."