KPMG Named Official Data and Analytics Advisor of the LPGA Tour
In partnership with the LPGA, KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, will further elevate women’s sports by introducing KPMG Performance Insights, a game-changing technology platform that will provide data insights and advanced performance analytics for the LPGA Tour. The solution will be launched this week at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club and implemented across all LPGA Tour events.martechseries.com