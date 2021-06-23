Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

KPMG Named Official Data and Analytics Advisor of the LPGA Tour

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with the LPGA, KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, will further elevate women’s sports by introducing KPMG Performance Insights, a game-changing technology platform that will provide data insights and advanced performance analytics for the LPGA Tour. The solution will be launched this week at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club and implemented across all LPGA Tour events.

martechseries.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Golf#Kpmg Llp#The Lpga Tour#Kpmg Llp#Kpmg Performance Insights#Kpmg Women#Atlanta Athletic Club#Kpmg U S Chair#Martech#Jw Player Through#Lpga Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sports
Related
Businessaithority.com

Data Analytics Expert David Roell Joins RiskExec as Vice President, Compliance Products & Analytics

Asurity proudly announces David Roell has joined the company as Vice President, Compliance Products and Analytics at its subsidiary RiskExec, Inc.. Prior to joining the Asurity organization, David served as Lead Data Scientist, HMDA Operations at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). In that role, David was responsible for collecting, analyzing, and publishing Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data across the industry, to be used by multiple federal regulatory agencies to support the performance of their oversight and enforcement responsibilities directed at fairness in lending.
BusinessVentureBeat

Visier raises $125M to power HR analytics with data

Cloud-based analytics platform Visier, which focuses on human resources (HR) and workforce strategy applications, today announced that it closed a $125 million series E round led by Goldman Sachs at a post-money valuation of over $1 billion. With the investment, Visier joins a small list of HR technology providers that have raised more than $100 million in a single funding tranche.
Johns Creek, GALPGA

KPMG Women's PGA Championship Showcased Diversity of the LPGA Tour

Ron Sirak is recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award and the LPGA Media Excellence Award. He's covered more than 150 major championships for The Associated Press and Golf World magazine and co-authored three Vision54 books with renown teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson. JOHNS CREEK,...
Economyaithority.com

AiThority Interview with Bob Parr, Chief Data Officer at KPMG

Hi, Bob, please tell us about your role and the team / technology you handle at KPMG. How did you reach here?. I am the Chief Data Officer for our U.S. Advisory Practice at KPMG, where I lead our Advisory Services’ data agenda and help teams integrate a data-driven approach into their services and offerings. My goal is to inspire and support our focus to become more data driven – in how we serve clients, our people, and communities.
NFL101 WIXX

JPMorgan unit buys stake in sports data provider Kraft Analytics

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s asset and wealth management division has taken a stake in Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR), the sports-focused data analytics firm said on Thursday. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s KAGR has clients that include the National Football League, teams across major American sports leagues as...
Golfchatsports.com

KPMG program to beef up LPGA statistics beginning at Women's PGA

ATLANTA – KPMG has been integral in pushing the women’s game forward. This week, they will take another step toward bringing more equity to golf by launching a statistical program aimed at providing the best female golfers in the world with the same insights used by their male counterparts. “Someone...
Golfwcn247.com

KPMG provided LPGA Tour with fuller range of statistics

The popular statistic known as strokes gained is about to make its way to the LPGA Tour. Starting this week is “KPMG Performance Insights.” KPMG is the title sponsor of the Women's PGA Championship. It will use its team of analytics experts to process information leading to the full statistical package. It won't use the elaborate and expensive data gathering on the PGA Tour. That's done by cameras. The LPGA Tour will rely primarily on caddies to input the material on pre-formatted scorecards. One of the benefits is helping LPGA players see areas they need to improve.
Golfsportspromedia.com

LPGA gets new data and analytics platform in expanded KPMG deal

KPMG, which first partnered with the LPGA in 2015, becomes the tour’s official data and analytics advisor. New platform to provide players, broadcast partners and fans with insights such as strokes gained and proximity averages. Solution to be used at all LPGA Tour events starting immediately. The Ladies Professional Golf...
GolfGolf.com

Advanced analytics — like strokes gained! — are coming to the LPGA Tour

ATLANTA — Advanced analytics are officially coming to women’s professional golf. In partnership with accounting firm KPMG, the LPGA Tour announced the rollout of a performance insights and analytics platform at this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The platform “will provide data insights and advanced performance analytics” for all LPGA events including proximity averages, performance indexing and strokes gained.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

KPMG: New analytics platform to help narrow divide between men's, women's game

ATLANTA – The question from KPMG was simple: What’s the LPGA’s No. 1 pain point?. Answer: The lack of statistics and analytics. Seven years ago, KPMG partnered with the PGA of America to title sponsor the revamped Women’s PGA with a commitment to take the championship to premiere courses where men have typically played. This week marks the first time a women’s major has been held on the Highlands Course at Atlanta Athletic Club. Upcoming venues include Congressional (2022) and Baltusrol (2023).
Businessmartechseries.com

Galton Voysey Wins Leading Brand Developer of the Year at HKMOL Awards 2021

Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is delighted to announce it has been named Leading Brand Developer of the Year, at Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony (HKMOL) 2021. The prestigious award recognises Galton Voysey’s position as a leader in brand development, while acknowledging their highly innovative direct-to-consumer approach.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Ideas A SAS Company Masterclass - Transform Data Into Revenue

Masterclass at "The Revenuemanager" LIVE Series - Episode #6. IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 15,000 clients in 143 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.
Businessmartechseries.com

DATA443 Announces Major Six Figure Recurring Revenue Customer Agreement with Fortune 500 Company in the Financial Services Industry

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., a leading data security and privacy software company is pleased to announce its latest contract win, providing data security services to an global Fortune 500 FinTech company that offers a wide rage of financial products and services, employing over 60,000 people in over 100 countries processing trillions of dollars in transactions annually.
GolfGolf Digest

The LPGA Tour is set to embark on a statistical revolution

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For a very long time now, in the realm of advanced statistics, there has been a massive infrastructure imbalance between men's and women's golf. The men of the PGA Tour have Shotlink, the state of the art data collection system that facilitates statistics like Strokes Gained—the creme de la creme of golf metrics—and allows players to hone in on highly specific aspects of their game while creating a richer storytelling experience for media and fans. On a given broadcast, a viewer will be told exactly what percentage of players make the 22-foot putt they're about to watch, and an enterprising fan can dive deep into the numbers and find, for instance, the player with the best proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-125 yards. And these numbers, in turn, allow for the development of new statistics to quantify questions like, "which players step up the most at majors?"
Businessmartechseries.com

Lumine Group to Acquire Mobile Network Solutions Business from Concentrix

Lumine Group , a division of Volaris Group focused in the communications and media vertical, announced that it has agreed to acquire the mobile network solutions business from Concentrix. The business which includes software capabilities in the areas of Call Completion, Messaging and Online Charging for communications services providers worldwide, will be marketed under the newly created brand “NetEngage” and will operate as a fully autonomous Lumine business. NetEngage is Lumine’s 21st acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a “carve-out” specialist and leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses. Closing of the transaction is expected within 30 days subject to customary closing conditions.
Businessprweek.com

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Interpublic Group has named Mish Fletcher (pictured above) as its first chief growth officer for the Asia-Pacific region. She joins from FCB Six in New York, where she was executive vice president and global growth officer for just over a year. Prior to that she was MD and global head of marketing at Accenture Interactive, also in New York.
Businessmartechseries.com

Digimarc Welcomes Digital Transformation Leader Ravi Kumar to its Board of Directors

Digimarc Corporation, creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection, announced today that Ravi Kumar, a globally-renowned thought leader and executive, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021. His appointment complements and extends the Board’s current expertise in global enterprise digital disruption, ecosystem building through global alliances and partnerships and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and related data and analytics, among other areas, and supports Digimarc’s strategic focus on helping businesses embrace digital transformation to deliver more value to their customers.
Technologymartechseries.com

Engagedly Awarded “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” in 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. Engagedly, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for performance management, announced it has been selected as winner of the “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tech Mahindra Announces Partnership with TAC Security to Enable Next-Gen Enterprise Security of Customers Globally

Leveraging artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across entire IT stack. Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.
Businessdig-in.com

The Hartford data, analytics head Bloom retiring

The Hartford’s Bill Bloom, head of claims, operations, technology, data and analytics, is retiring late this year. Deepa Soni, chief information officer, will now oversee Technology, Data, Analytics and Information Security in addition to her responsibilities of overseeing information technology applications, infrastructure and architecture. John Kinney, COO, will now oversee...