KPMG Named Official Data and Analytics Advisor of the LPGA Tour

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For a very long time now, in the realm of advanced statistics, there has been a massive infrastructure imbalance between men's and women's golf. The men of the PGA Tour have Shotlink, the state of the art data collection system that facilitates statistics like Strokes Gained—the creme de la creme of golf metrics—and allows players to hone in on highly specific aspects of their game while creating a richer storytelling experience for media and fans. On a given broadcast, a viewer will be told exactly what percentage of players make the 22-foot putt they're about to watch, and an enterprising fan can dive deep into the numbers and find, for instance, the player with the best proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-125 yards. And these numbers, in turn, allow for the development of new statistics to quantify questions like, "which players step up the most at majors?"