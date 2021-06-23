Cancel
SIIA Announces 2021 CODiE Award Winners for Business Technology

By PRNewswire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the 46 winners of the 2021 CODiE Awards in business technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration in light of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement drew a global audience with 43 business technology categories, including two new categories developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

