LMT's Comprehensive Sales and Support Network to Meet Significant Demand. for the MolecuLight i:X® in the Wound Care Community. TORONTO and QUEENSLAND, Australia, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces it has signed LMT Surgical as its new Distributor in Australia and New Zealand. LMT, a leading provider of products and services to the medical market, will bring its comprehensive commercial capabilities to help meet the significant demand for the MolecuLight i:X to the wound care community in Australia and New Zealand.