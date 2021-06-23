Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Psychological Strategies for Improving Motivation and Learning – Strategy 5: Self-Imposed Contingency

Posted by 
Dr. Donna L. Roberts
Dr. Donna L. Roberts
 7 days ago

Learning Self-Regulation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuXuh_0ackmjry00
Photo by Anita Jankovic on Unsplash

Various researchers (Cruz & Cullinan, 2001; Maslow, 1987; Pintrich & Schrunk, 2002) have demonstrated a strong positive correlation between motivation and achievement. Motivated learners approach tasks eagerly, exert high levels of effort, and persist in the face of difficulty. When students lack adequate motivation, they often become restless and disruptive in the classroom as well. Borrowing from the behaviorist and social learning theory perspectives, teachers can employ various strategies to encourage positive classroom behavior, increase motivation and facilitate student achievement.

Self-Imposed Contingency

Self-imposed contingencies refer to techniques of self-regulation whereby students impose upon themselves reinforcements (and/or punishments) contingent upon the accomplishment or maintenance of identified appropriate (or inappropriate) behaviors. These self-reinforcers or self-punishers can manifest in various forms from internal self-talk to more tangible rewards. As such, this strategy can represent one of the final steps in the series of a self-management program that includes learner participation in determining target behaviors, setting criteria for success, self-monitoring and self-evaluating to determine when criteria are met and the selection of reinforcers — with the ultimate target being the internalized sense of accomplishment that results from setting and meeting challenging goals (Fetsco & McClure, Jones & Jones, 2001).

It is generally considered important for students to learn to reinforce their own behaviors in order to become effective self-regulated learners. Employing techniques of self-imposed contingencies represents another step in facilitating the internalization of standards of behavior and performance. Bandura (1986) argued that providing oneself rewards for accomplishments leads to higher levels of performance than merely setting the goals and tracking progress. However, other researchers (Alberto & Troutman, 1999; Jones & Jones, 2001) have cautioned that learners have a tendency to set relatively lenient criteria for success when not adequately monitored. If this occurs, they argue, the inflated reinforcement becomes meaningless and lowers achievement levels. This difficulty can be addressed through the use of cooperative goal-setting or contracting that realistically guides students toward individual goals that correspond to their level of ability while at the same time providing stimulating challenges.

As students’ success plans progress, they can gradually work toward the implementation of self-imposed contingency practices. Modeled after the earlier steps where the students and the teacher created objectives for self-monitoring and self-evaluation, they can be encouraged (perhaps through shaping) to assess and reinforce their own success. Specifically, this could be implemented by awarding tokens (where a token economy system is used), points or stickers on a chart or claiming small rewards or privileges. The system can be managed by a contract between the teacher and the students that is periodically reviewed and, if necessary, modified. In this way, students can become more fully engaged in participating, not only in the primary learning task (e.g. the math curriculum), but also in the process of her acquisition of skills and behavior strategies. This will engage the natural striving for autonomy and independence that children exert even as toddlers with their first insistence of “I can do it myself!”

Conclusion

Self-management, with regard to learning, refers to an individual’s efforts at maintaining control of his/her learning process. An important goal of overall classroom management is assisting students in self-management by facilitating the internalization of rules, procedures and strategies that enhance learning. By supporting students in developing their ability to understand, control and evaluate their own learning, teachers promote the development of responsibility and lay the foundations for successful lifelong learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7yn4_0ackmjry00
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

References

Alberto, P. & Troutman, A. (1999). Applied behavior analysis for teaching (2nd ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall.

Bandura, A. (1986). Social foundations of thought and action: A social cognitive theory. Englewood Cliffs, NJ: Prentice Hall.

Cruz, L. & Cullinan, D. (2001). Awarding points using levels to help children improve behavior. Teaching Exceptional Children, 33(3), 16–23.

Fetsco, T. & McClure, J. (2005). Educational psychology: An integrated approach to classroom decisions. New York: Pearson.

Jones, V. F. & Jones, S. (2001). Comprehensive classroom management: Creating communities of support and solving problems (6th ed.). Boston, MA: Allyn & Bacon.

Maslow, A. (1987). Motivation and personality (3rd ed.). New York, NY: Harper & Row.

Pintrich, P. R. & Schrunk, D. H. (2002). Motivation in education, (2nd ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

792
Followers
203
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

 https://www.psychpstuff.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Theory#Reinforcement Learning#Educational Psychology#Contingency#Unsplash Various#Cruz Cullinan#Pintrich Schrunk#Fetsco Mcclure#Jones Jones#Alberto Troutman#Prentice Hall#Cruz L Cullinan#Exceptional Children#T Mcclure#J#V F Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Issues in the theory, practice and research of psychology

The field of psychology can be likened to a prism with many unique, albeit related facets – i.e., various theoretical orientations which serve as both the foundation for an explanation of psychological phenomenon and the basis for further research questions. These varying, and sometimes conflicting perspectives, also have associated implications for the practice of therapy. Specifically, the manner in which therapists conduct a session, the techniques they utilize, and the outcomes they expect to achieve, are all influenced by the theoretical viewpoint they embrace. In this way, practicing ethically involves a clear understanding of the theoretical grounding, purpose and goal for each procedure used in the course of therapy and why it represents the most appropriate choice for each individual client.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Perspectives on reinforcement in the learning process

Behaviorist and Social Learning Theory perspectives. Reinforcement refers to “the process by which a stimulus or event strengthens or increases the probability of a behavior or an event that follows” (Santrok, 2003, p. 280). As such, it clearly holds a pivotal role in learning and the acquisition of new knowledge, skills and behaviors. However, behaviorists and social cognitive theorists interpret the influence of reinforcement (and punishment) quite differently.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Rights and Responsibilities of Psychologists and Clients – Record Keeping

A fundamental aspect of the ethical practice of psychology involves clearly defining the rights and responsibilities of both the client and the psychologist as they engage in the collaborative task of therapy. These guidelines permeate all phases of the treatment relationship and represent issues paramount for protecting all parties and serving the best interest of the client. The topic encompasses both moral and legal issues, including informed consent, record keeping, involuntary hospitalization, malpractice, confidentiality, and the duty to warn and protect.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Maslow’s Hierarchy and Learning

How individuals at each level are motivated (or not) to learn. Motivation refers to “the process of instigating and sustaining goal-directed activities,” while motivated learning refers more specifically to the motivation “to acquire new knowledge, skills and strategies rather than merely to complete activities” (Schunk, 2004, p. 484). As such, these concepts represent explanatory models which seek to understand why individuals behave in certain ways under certain conditions. While some forms of learning occur in the absence of motivation, in general, motivation plays a key role in most learning situations, providing the impetus for persisting in activities that facilitate the process.
Mental HealthNew Haven Register

How to Deploy Emotional Intelligence for Work Success

The concept of emotional intelligence (EI) has been studied for decades. It wasn’t until 1995, with the publication of Daniel Goleman’s book Emotional Intelligence ,that EI was pushed to the forefront. At the same time, employers still didn’t embrace EI in the workplace. Maybe it was because they believed that...
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Professional Ethical Dilemma – Terminating Therapy

Therapy begins with an express or implied contract between clients and therapists, in which therapists agree to provide competent treatment to their clients; and clients, advised of the various ramifications of therapy, give inform consent to the treatment offered. Final or temporary termination of treatment can occur for a variety of reasons. Treatment can end when the client simply stops keeping appointments despite the therapist’s best efforts to continue contact. It can also end by mutual agreement or because the third-party payer declines further payment, and the client is unable to afford additional sessions without such reimbursement. Therapy may also be terminated when clients are transferred or when the therapist retires, becomes ill, moves, or terminates with the current association or agency and another therapist is assigned to the file. Often therapy terminates when the client and therapist mutually agree that the treatment goals have been realized and further treatment is no longer necessary. Finally, therapy can (and ethically must) end when it clearly is no longer benefiting the client, or when the client or therapist, for whatever reason, is no longer comfortable with the treatment plan. Professional ethical guidelines require therapists to terminate their work with clients whenever measurable improvement is not made for a significant period of time and/or when the determination is made that further therapy will not bring significant gains (Bernstein & Hartsell, 2003. Corey, Corey & Callanan, 2003).
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Schemas, scripts, and personal theories – their role in learning and memory

Contemporary cognitive psychologists define schemas as “mental frameworks or bodies of knowledge that contain details about attributes and the relationship between attributes and function to organize, synthesize and interpret information” (Carlson, Martin & Buskist, 2004, p. 621). As such, they encompass a broad array of interrelated concepts in a meaningful organization whereby new information encountered is measured against this pre-existing structure of data. The original notion of a schema dates back to Immanuel Kant (1781), who argued that concepts only had meaning insofar as they could relate to knowledge the individual already possessed. In addition, the four basic principles of how schemata become involved in the encoding process are: selection, abstraction, interpretation, and integration.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Ethical Issues in Group Therapy

Fundamental ethical issues related to conducting therapy take on increased complexity when applied to settings with multiple clients. Group therapy represents even further complications as the group is typically not a bonded entity in itself outside of the therapy session. Group therapy represents a context in which unrelated clients meet in order to address similar psychological, emotional or behavioral problems in a focused and supportive context.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Learn Investment Strategies with Virtual Access to MoneyShow 2021

As the global economy explodes out of the pandemic, some market experts are worried about inflation and unemployment impacting market volatility. The markets are hot, but there is some concern and speculation that we're heading towards a correction that could put a major dent in investors' wallets. Investors and traders all over the world are looking for the best strategies to protect and grow their portfolios in an unpredictable market.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Understanding the Learning Process – The Behaviorist versus Cognitive Perspectives

Although learning is a natural part of human growth and development from the moment of birth, its exact definition and component processes remain somewhat ill-defined and controversial. Psychologists argue about what specific manifestations of the human experience constitute learning and the precise nature of the transformations that result from the learning process. Psychologists adhering to different theoretical perspectives offer differing views on the concept of learning based upon the tenets of their respective orientations. From these divergent viewpoints, psychologists explain, interpret and predict the behavior changes associated with learning in ways that correspond to the basic assumptions of their perspectives.
Economybizjournals

Dealing with rejection? Four strategies for improving sales

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Rejection is a part of the sales process. Though sales teams are well aware of this notion, it does little to lessen the disappointment that comes when a client decides not to buy. If a sales rep doubles down on their technique rather than closely examining what is going wrong in the sales process, they run the risk of turning off interest and losing even more prospects.
Environmentdrugstorenews.com

Target highlights sustainability strategy

Target unveiled a comprehensive new sustainability strategy whose goals include sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and having all of its owned brands’ plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025. The discounter said its new Target Forward strategy puts its business to use “to...
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

Rising Realty Partners Converts Impact Investing Strategy into Action and Savings with Gridium's Machine Learning Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gridium announced today that its technology is helping Rising Realty Partners (Rising) proactively manage anonymous energy leaks in the portfolio's building operations data, lower its buildings' carbon footprints while engaging tenants in sustainability initiatives, and also identify potential billing credits and electric utility rate optimization opportunities. Results already include a $55,000 rate optimization across four electric meters at a Rising-managed office property in southern California.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Attribution Theory and Learning

Perspectives such as behaviorism and social cognitive theory show us how the consequence (reinforcement or punishment) of a particular behavior affects the extent to which the behavior is likely to appear again. Attribution theory has cast a new light on this notion, maintaining that the consequences of behavior will affect each person’s learning and future behavior differently, depending on how the individual interprets those consequences. Thus, motivation theorists consider this aspect of attribution to be key in the development of learned behavior.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Perceptions and Coping Strategies Change

It is obscure if in pivotal spondyloarthritis (axSpA) patients’ ailment insights and adapting methodologies change when sickness action changes. Techniques Patients determined to have axSpA and with at least 1 subsequent visits (1 as well as 2 yrs in the SPACE partner) were incorporated. Blended straight models were utilized for sickness insights (range 1–5), adapting (range 1–4), back torment (numeric rating scale range 0–10), wellbeing related personal satisfaction (range 0–100), physical and mental segment synopsis (PCS and MCS; range 0–100), work efficiency misfortune (WPL; range 0–100), and movement weakness (AI; range 0–100%), independently, to test in the event that they changed after some time.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The dilemma of quality improvement

Threefold goals for improvement in a quality control program. The dilemma - You can make something better, but it might end up more expensive. Alternatively, you can make the same thing, and you can make it more efficiently; however, it is still the same thing.
MarketsForbes

Three Strategies For Learning What Your Market Thinks Of Your Product Or Service

Gina Boedeker is the Founder and CEO of The Boedeker Group, a consumer insights and market research company. There’s tremendous information in big data. As the founder of a market research company, I know that quantitative research provides information on market size, trends and patterns that can quickly and accurately show you what your market is doing. What it can’t always answer, though, is why your market behaves the way it does. So, regardless of where your product or service is in its life cycle, there’s no substitute for engaging with your potential customers and asking them — directly — what they think of your product or service.