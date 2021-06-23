Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Holt; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values near or above 100 expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central, north central, and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Keith County, NE
County
Thomas County, NE
County
Logan County, NE
County
Blaine County, NE
County
Perkins County, NE
County
Wheeler County, NE
County
Keya Paha County, NE
County
Hayes County, NE
County
Mcpherson County, NE
County
Loup County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
County
Brown County, NE
County
Frontier County, NE
County
Garfield County, NE
County
Rock County, NE
County
Boyd County, NE
County
Holt County, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
County
Chase County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Blaine Boyd Brown#Eastern Cherry#Frontier#Blaine Boyd Brown#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.