Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Ocracoke Island, West Carteret by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches, and Ocracoke Island beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Ocracoke, NC
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Swimming#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal Onslow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...