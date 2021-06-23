GoCredible receives payment licence in the Netherlands

De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has granted payment institution GoCredible a payment service licence, according to the official press release. This licence was necessary for the growth of the fintech company and for expansion of the services abroad. GoCredible focuses on the fast-growing platform economy, from fresh products to used cars. The payments on these platforms are becoming increasingly complex. For instance, think of multi-split payments: a buyer pays for items from different suppliers in one checkout, which must be settled subsequently. Other examples are the handling of third-party funds or a substantial integration with back office-systems requiring specialist knowledge. GoCredible takes care of this for different platforms.