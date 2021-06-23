Cancel
Judo Bank secures USD 174 million investment

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall business-focused neobank Judo Bank has secured USD 174 million in capital, according to smartcompany.com.au. The new funding is comprised of USD 124 million in equity funding, including repeat backing from 14 of its top 20 investors. The other USD 50 million is regulatory supplemental capital coming from the issuing of Tier 2 notes, with participation from ‘a small group of leading Australian fixed income institutional investors’, as stated by the company. This latest raise brings Judo’s total capital raised to USD 1.2 billion, and boosts its valuation to USD 1.9 billion.

