Spiderwebs: How Unique Are They Really
Is every spider web unique?? Oh, what wonderfully tangled webs they weave. According to Live Science: "Spiderwebs are astonishingly complex constructions for objects that are so delicate. Even if webs don't literally spell out the words 'terrific' and 'radiant' like those in the book "Charlotte's Web" do, each is nonetheless an intricate engineering marvel. Building these strong yet ephemeral traps is a process that follows patterns shared among spider species. But is there room for individual variation that makes one species' web — or one individual spider's — recognizably different from another's?"cheezburger.com