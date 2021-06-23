Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Spiderwebs: How Unique Are They Really

By wizkalila
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is every spider web unique?? Oh, what wonderfully tangled webs they weave. According to Live Science: "Spiderwebs are astonishingly complex constructions for objects that are so delicate. Even if webs don't literally spell out the words 'terrific' and 'radiant' like those in the book "Charlotte's Web" do, each is nonetheless an intricate engineering marvel. Building these strong yet ephemeral traps is a process that follows patterns shared among spider species. But is there room for individual variation that makes one species' web — or one individual spider's — recognizably different from another's?"

cheezburger.com
Community Policy
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Silk#Webs#Spiderwebs#Spider Web#Live Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
AstronomyVox

How scientists discovered the universe is really freaking huge

In the early 1900s, the universe seemed to be a much, much smaller place. Back then, astronomers believed the Milky Way galaxy was all there was. They didn’t know there were billions of other galaxies; they didn’t know how small we really are. They didn’t know this because they couldn’t...
FitnessRunnersWorld

Your ‘performance age’ is a better predictor of how old you really are

Performance age – a measure of how fit your are – is a more accurate predictor of longevity than your chronological age. The study, published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology, is the largest of its kind, examining more than 126,000 people over a 24-year period. On average, those...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

What's the chattiest animal?

A pandemonium of parrots, a cackle of hyenas, an exaltation of larks — these are just a few of the animals that we define by the sounds they make. For humans, communication is the bedrock of our relationships and part of how we successfully function in our daily lives. Animals make sounds to issue warnings, attract mates, signal distress, find one another and defend their territory; similarly to us, their vocal chords fulfill myriad purposes that lay their social foundations and ensure their survival.
PetsPosted by
FUN 107

These SouthCoast Dogs Really Know How to Beat the Heat

While some of us laid very still with fans pointed on us from all directions to stay cool, these local hounds are out here having their best summer ever. To be honest, there's nothing cuter than a dog in a lifejacket. Times that by 15 dogs and add in some stand up paddle boards and you've got a pack of pooches having way more fun in this heat than anyone else.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists discover fossilized shark teeth in an unexpected area

Scientists have discovered a cache of fossilized shark teeth in an area where they shouldn’t be. The fossils were discovered in a 2900-year-old site within the City of David in Jerusalem. Researchers say the shark teeth were discovered at least 80 kilometers from where they would be expected to be discovered. They have no conclusive proof for why the cache … Continue reading
RetailPosted by
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Really Did Change How We Tip

Essential workers who tugged the United States through the pandemic have not gotten much compensation for what they’ve had to endure, but hey, they did get some perks. Fifteen percent off mattresses for teachers! Allbirds at $35 off with the discount code HEALTHCAREHERO. A free Snickers bar (redeemable only at Walmart with an e-gift card)! Yes, some major retail chains issued hazard bonuses and goosed employees’ wages with “hero pay” increases—at least for a few months; L.A., Seattle, and other cities compelled grocery stores to do the same. But lots of people who put their lives at risk for their employment went without any hazard pay at all, no matter how many Americans stuck a thank you frontline workers! sign in their front yard or apartment window.
Seattle, WAseattleschild.com

Fun with dinosaurs: Take Dino Don’s quiz

Editor’s note: This fun-loving quiz has been excerpted with permission from the website of Dino Don, the creator of movie dinosaurs for “Jurassic Park” films and the maker of the impressive, colossal robotic dinosaurs currently visiting the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. The quiz. 1. What are the three different...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Technologymakeuseof.com

How the iOS 14.5 Update Is Going to Really Hurt Facebook

When Apple's iOS 14.5 update arrived at the end of April, it introduced a new feature that created a stir. The App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature received cheers from users but dismay from businesses and advertisers, like Facebook, who depend on tracking users across their apps. But what exactly is...
Computerstechgig.com

This is how no-code can really become the future of everything

The term "no-code" is more than simply a marketing ploy. It's a revolution, to be sure. Prior to no-code, you needed a technical web developer to create a website. , Webflow, Carrd, and a slew of other visual tools are now available. In AI, the same thing has happened. To construct and deploy AI models before no-code, you'd need data scientists, data engineers, and machine learning engineers. You may now use AI without writing any code.
Fitnessprimewomen.com

How Much Protein Does a Woman 50+ Really Need?

You think you eat a balanced diet — grains, veggies, fruit, dairy — but you’re questioning what ‘balanced’ is more and more. So of course when it comes to protein, you wonder if you are getting enough? If you haven’t really assessed it for years, you may need to up your intake.
Recipesrecipes.net

No-Bake Spiderweb Cheesecake Recipe

Impress guests using this no-bake spiderweb cheesecake recipe. It combines chocolate wafer crust, cream cheese filling, and chocolate ganache topping. Coat a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Mix wafers, sugar, butter, and salt in a medium bowl. Pat mixture into the pan, pressing firmly into the bottom and all the way up to the sides. Cover, and refrigerate until ready to fill.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
PetsInverse

How listening to your cat's heartbeat can reveal their inner emotions

It’s not only humans who feel emotions. In his 1872 book, The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals, Charles Darwin described a range of “innate” and “evolved” emotions in dogs, cats, chimpanzees, swans, and other non-human animals. But animals can’t verbally report their emotions, and humans. how an...
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Popular Way To Improve Relationships Does NOT Work

The technique does not help you work out what they are feeling or if they are lying, despite the constant claims. Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes does NOT help you understand what they are thinking, a series of 25 experiments has shown. It debunks one of the most commonly...
ScienceGizmodo

51,000-Year-Old Bone Carving Suggests Neanderthals Were True Artists

Patterns deliberately etched onto a bone belonging to a giant deer is further evidence that Neanderthals possessed the capacity for symbolic thought. Neanderthals decorated themselves with feathers, drew cave paintings, and created jewelry from eagle talons, so it comes as little surprise to learn that Neanderthals also engraved patterns onto bone. The discovery of this 55,000-year-old bone carving, as described in Nature Ecology & Evolution, is further evidence of sophisticated behaviour among Neanderthals.