Spiderwebs: How Unique Are They Really

Essential workers who tugged the United States through the pandemic have not gotten much compensation for what they’ve had to endure, but hey, they did get some perks. Fifteen percent off mattresses for teachers! Allbirds at $35 off with the discount code HEALTHCAREHERO. A free Snickers bar (redeemable only at Walmart with an e-gift card)! Yes, some major retail chains issued hazard bonuses and goosed employees’ wages with “hero pay” increases—at least for a few months; L.A., Seattle, and other cities compelled grocery stores to do the same. But lots of people who put their lives at risk for their employment went without any hazard pay at all, no matter how many Americans stuck a thank you frontline workers! sign in their front yard or apartment window.