Health Services

Ziegler Publishes White Paper On Hospital At Home Highlighting Key Themes And Sector Developments

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Ziegler, a specialty investment bank is pleased to announce the publication of its new white paper, "Hospital at Home-The Emergence of Acute Care Models in a Home-Based Setting," authored by Chris Hendrickson, Ziegler's home services specialist and a managing director in Ziegler’s Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice, as well as Ken Benton, a senior vice president and Luke Bonfe, an analyst both with Ziegler’s Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice.

www.mysanantonio.com
