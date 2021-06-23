Rescue Hoists and Cargo Winches Market New Growth Scenario with 7.3% of CAGR by 2028 - VINCORION, Zephyr International, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International
R&D is a crucial component of innovation and a key factor in developing new competitive advantages. To effectively compete in the market, OEMs of rescue hoists and cargo winch manufacturers are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) to effectively cater the growing requirement in the market. For instance, Collin Aerospace has been continuously developing its Goodrich rescue hoist portfolio. The company offers ~40 models of rescue hoists and cargo winches utilized by civil and military operators worldwide. The company has been continuously investing in R&D to enhance its hoist technology, thereby providing the best-in-class products.www.lasvegasherald.com